Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.91. 408,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,515. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3193 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

