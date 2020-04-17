Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

