Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 216 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.18.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

