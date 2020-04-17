Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 4,594 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,615,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

