Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 720 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,958. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.