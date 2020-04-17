Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 965 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

