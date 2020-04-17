Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,830 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 13,496,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

