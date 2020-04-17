Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 621 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

