Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 965 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 3,326,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,570. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

