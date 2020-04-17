Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,934,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

