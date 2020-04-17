Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 8,714,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

