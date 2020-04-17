Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,714,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

