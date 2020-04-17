Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.25. 2,183,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,489. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $151.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0091 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

