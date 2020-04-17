Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,676. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.03. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

