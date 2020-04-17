Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

NYSE APD traded up $8.62 on Friday, hitting $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $225.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

