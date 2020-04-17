Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,797,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 121,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

