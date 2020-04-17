Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading Down 14.7%

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) shares dropped 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.20, approximately 828,406 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 268,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 514,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 271,388 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 121,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

