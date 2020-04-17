Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.13. 3,463,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

