Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 3,588 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENB traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

