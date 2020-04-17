Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.03 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

