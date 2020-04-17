Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.12 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. 829,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

