Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 55.2% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 18.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 153,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.50. 2,442,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,781. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

