Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. 4,648,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,373. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

