Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after buying an additional 430,457 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after buying an additional 180,310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 5,485,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

