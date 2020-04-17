Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 1.20% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.27. 97,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,393. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.