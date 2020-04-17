Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.46. 5,392,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,648. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

