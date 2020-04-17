Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after purchasing an additional 178,342 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,994,000 after purchasing an additional 144,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $106.03. 1,758,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

