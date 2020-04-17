Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,740. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

