Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 51.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.42. 6,716,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

