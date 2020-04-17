Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. 14,725,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

