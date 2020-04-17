National Bank Financial Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CADNF stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

