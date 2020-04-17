Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 6.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.21 on Friday, hitting $422.96. 12,600,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.