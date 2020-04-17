New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Shares Down 10.2%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82, 551,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 671,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $233.72 million, a PE ratio of -283,000.00 and a beta of 1.59.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.37%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director David H. Milner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,357,000 after buying an additional 256,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,079 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 543,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,663,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 214,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

