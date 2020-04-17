Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,822. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

