Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,781,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

