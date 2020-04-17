Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,284,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

