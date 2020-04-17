Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $109.30. 5,939,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,010. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

