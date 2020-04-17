Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $256.53. 5,970,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day moving average is $279.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

