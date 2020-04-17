NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,497,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

