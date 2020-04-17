Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

