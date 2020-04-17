Nwam LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

