Nwam LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

