Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 10,308,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

