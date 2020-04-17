Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares were down 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 2,076,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 307,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.61% and a negative return on equity of 186.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

