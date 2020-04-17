Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. 2,127,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

