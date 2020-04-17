Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $14.70 on Friday, hitting $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day moving average is $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

