Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,662,484. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. 2,785,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,823. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.63.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

