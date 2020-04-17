Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,887 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 692,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.