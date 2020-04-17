Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.92. 3,288,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

