Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,486 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

